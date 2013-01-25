Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* U.S. President Barack Obama tapped Mary Jo White, a former
United States attorney turned white-collar defense lawyer, to
lead the Securities and Exchange Commission. He also renominated
Richard Cordray as director of the Consumer Financial Protection
Bureau. ()
* Jill Sommers, a Republican regulator overseeing the
investigation into MF Global's collapse, has abruptly
decided to depart the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the
agency said. ()
* After a year of mixed financial performance at Morgan
Stanley, the firm's chief executive, James Gorman, is
expected to take a second annual pay cut. ()
* AT&T sold a record number of smartphones over the
holiday season, but its quarterly earnings took a hit from
pension costs and Hurricane Sandy. ()
* Microsoft's biggest product in decades, Windows
8, helped lift sales of the company's flagship operating system
business, but not enough to rejuvenate overall growth. ()
* Greenhill reported a 4 percent drop in advisory
revenue last year, a week after larger rivals JPMorgan Chase &
Co and Morgan Stanley posted much larger declines. ()
* HCA Holdings, the largest profit-making hospital
chain in the United States, was ordered to pay $162 million
after a judge ruled that it had failed to abide by an agreement
to make improvements to dilapidated hospitals that it bought in
the Kansas City area several years ago. ()
* A federal appeals court in the United States tossed out
$172 million in damages that Mattel had been ordered to
pay MGA Entertainment, the maker of Bratz dolls. It was the
latest move in a bitter nine-year legal dispute over commercial
rights to the ethnically diverse, pouty-lipped toys. ()