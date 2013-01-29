Jan 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Yahoo reported a good quarter, increasing revenue for the first time in four years and beating Wall Street expectations by 30 percent. Marissa Mayer's first months as chief executive have impressed investors, and the company's stock, recently at a four-year high, rose after hours.

* Investigators say that they have spotted no overt quality-control problems, but that the cause of the recent malfunctions that have grounded Boeing's 787 fleet is still unknown.

* Toyota Motor Corp sold a record 9.75 million vehicles last year, the company said on Monday, moving past General Motors and Volkswagen to reclaim its title as the world's top-selling automaker in 2012.

* Antigua and Barbuda has threatened to strip copyright protections from American movies and music if a dispute over online gambling isn't resolved.

* U.S. federal prosecutors charged a former senior trader at the Jefferies Group on Monday with defrauding his clients - and the government - while selling them mortgage-backed securities after the financial crisis.

* Hostess Brands forged ahead with its dismantling plan on Monday, officially picking the maker of Little Debbie snacks as the lead bidder for its Drake's brand.

* Kevin Tsujihara will succeed Barry Meyer as chief executive of Warner Brothers, the studio said, ending a disruptive and lingering competition for one of the biggest jobs in Hollywood. But, with two senior Warner executives publicly passed over, disorder at the studio could continue.