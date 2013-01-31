Jan 31 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* For the last four months, Chinese hackers have
persistently attacked The New York Times, infiltrating its
computer systems and getting passwords for its reporters and
other employees.
* Research in Motion Ltd introduced a new operating
system and a new generation of phones, along with a new
corporate name, with the hope of restoring its products' status
as a symbol of executive cool.
* The U.S. government played a role in slowing the economic
recovery as cuts in military spending and other factors
overwhelmed the Federal Reserve's expanded campaign to spur
growth.
* Despite two serious safety failures and new questions
about the reliability of its lithium-ion batteries, Boeing Co's
chief executive said Wednesday that he saw no reason to
retreat from using the new but volatile technology on its 787
jets.
* Chrysler, the smallest of the American automakers, on
Wednesday reported a big increase in 2012 earnings that helped
its Italian parent company, Fiat SpA, become profitable
for the year as well.
* Time Inc joined the many news organizations trying to
tighten their belts in a tough advertising climate by announcing
layoffs and offering employees buyout packages on Wednesday.
* In a legal dispute that had been closely watched by
multinational companies and environmental organizations, a Dutch
court dismissed most of the claims brought by Nigerian farmers
seeking to hold Royal Dutch Shell accountable for
damage by oil spilled from its pipelines.