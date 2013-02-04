Feb 4 The following are the top stories on the
* About 90 seconds into the second half of Sunday's Super
Bowl, the lights on one half of the Superdome's roof suddenly
went out, internet connections in the press box were cut, and
the scoreboards went dark. The power failure was one of the
oddest moments in Super Bowl history, and officials said they
were still investigating its cause.
* U.S. President Obama said on Sunday that he could foresee
a budget deal in Congress that did not include further increases
in tax rates but instead focused on eliminating loopholes and
deductions.
* Barclays Plc said its chief financial officer and
its general counsel would resign, the latest departures after
the British bank's involvement in a series of scandals,
including an investigation into the manipulation of global
interest rates.
* Bank of America Corp continued dubious mortgage
modification practices even after its acquisition of
Countrywide, court documents show.
* New details raise questions on whether the U.S. government
will be able to build its insider trading case against Steven
Cohen, the billionaire owner of hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors.
* The Medicines Co is licensing the rights to a
powerful type of cholesterol-lowering drug from Alnylam
Pharmaceuticals Inc, entering one of the hottest races
in the industry.