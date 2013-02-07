Feb 7 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Emails and employee interviews filed as part of a lawsuit
show that JPMorgan Chase & Co flouted quality controls
as it bundled mortgages into complex financial instruments.
* The Royal Bank of Scotland on Wednesday reached a
combined $612 million settlement with American and British
authorities over accusations that it manipulated interest rates,
the latest case to emerge from a broad international
investigation.
* U.S. federal regulators approved one flight of a Boeing
787, with a crew but no passengers, as engineers study
ways to reduce the risks of another battery fire.
* Revenue from advertisements and subscription fees from
Time Warner Inc's cable properties helped overcome a
challenging quarter for the media conglomerate's publishing and
movie divisions.
* Monte dei Paschi di Siena, an ancient Tuscan
bank whose troubles have shaken Italian politics and caused
jitters around the euro zone, on Wednesday confirmed earlier
estimates of losses from a series of secret transactions that
were used to conceal the scope of the bank's problems.
* GlaxoSmithKline Plc plans to cut costs in its
struggling European drugs division and promised investors a
return to growth this year, after failing to deliver a hoped-for
recovery in sales and profits in 2012.
* Cravath, Swaine & Moore has hired David Kappos, the
departing director of the United States Patent and Trademark
Office, the second time the law firm has added a former senior
Obama administration official to its partnership.