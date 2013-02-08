Feb 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc said on Thursday it would continue to
evaluate ways of returning some of its $137 billion cash pile to
investors, after David Einhorn called on fellow stockholders to
reject the company's plan to eliminate a kind of preferred
stock.
* Hewlett-Packard Co, one of the world's largest
makers of computers and other electronics, is imposing new
limits on the employment of students and temporary agency
workers at factories across China.
* The top transportation safety official in the United
States said on Thursday that the Federal Aviation Administration
accepted test results from Boeing Co in 2007 that failed
to properly assess the risks of smoke or fire from the batteries
on Boeing's new 787 jets.
* The Irish government, trying to lighten the staggering
debt burden of bailing out some of its biggest banks four years
ago, reached a deal on Thursday with the European Central Bank
to give the country more time to repay some of those loans.
* In a speech on Thursday, Federal Reserve governor Jeremy
Stein, who joined last year, focused on parts of the financial
markets that show signs of overheating. Specifically, Stein
raised a red flag about junk bonds and mortgage-backed
securities, and how investors are financing their purchases of
such assets.
* Credit Suisse was among the first to adjust its
debt-trading business to the harsher realities of new Basel III
regulations, so it can probably weather the 28 percent
quarter-on-quarter revenue drop it has just suffered in this
segment. Other rivals may be less fortunate.