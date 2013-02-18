Feb 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Obama faces a knotty decision in whether to
approve the much-delayed Keystone oil pipeline: a choice between
alienating environmental advocates who overwhelmingly supported
his candidacy or causing a deep and perhaps lasting rift with
Canada.
* Publishers in France say they have struck an innovative
agreement with Google Inc on the use of their content
online. Their counterparts elsewhere in Europe, however, say the
French gave in too easily to the Internet giant.
* A chill between Hollywood and China remains almost a year
after word leaked about an SEC investigation into possible
corrupt practices.
* With some states poised to clear the way for legal
gambling on the Internet, Silicon Valley's traditional gaming
companies are expanding to meet the expected deluge of players.
* Business Insider, the online news franchise started by
Henry Blodget nearly six years ago, is appointing an executive
editor for the first time as it grapples with a good problem:
growth.
* Federal and state officials and consumer advocates have
grown worried that companies with relatively young, healthy
employees may opt out of the regular health insurance market to
avoid the minimum coverage standards in President Obama's
sweeping law, a move that could drive up costs for workers at
other companies.
* Rem Vyakhirev, who as chief executive of the huge Russian
energy company Gazprom during the 1990s resisted
efforts by reformers to break up and privatize it, only to end
his tenure a billionaire owning valuable pieces of the company
himself, died on Feb. 11. He was 78.