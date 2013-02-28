Feb 28 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* South Korean Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has
been quietly adding security enhancements to the Google Inc
Android software that runs on its smartphones to make
them more attractive to big corporations.
* Regulators have escalated an investigation into suspicious
trades placed ahead of the $23 billion takeover of H.J. Heinz Co
, focusing on a complex derivatives bet routed through
London, according to two people briefed on the matter.
* Boeing Co presented the Japanese government with
its plan to address battery problems on its new 787 Dreamliner,
stressing that added protections against possible battery fires
and overheating are more than enough to allow its planes back in
the air.
* The U.S. Senate approved President Obama's choice for
Treasury secretary, Jacob Lew, just a day after a highly
politicized vote for Chuck Hagel, the new defense secretary.
* 278 U.S. companies, including Citigroup Inc, Apple
Inc and Alcoa Inc, have signed a supporting
brief calling for the Supreme Court to overturn a section of the
Defense of Marriage Act that denies federal benefits to same-sex
couples, arguing that it imposes serious administrative and
financial costs on their operations.
* As JC Penney Co Inc reported a fourth-quarter
loss, Chief Executive Ron Johnson, said customers had not
responded to his turnaround strategy.
* Drug maker Mylan Inc announced that it was
acquiring Agila Specialties Private, an Indian manufacturer of
generic injectable drugs, for $1.6 billion in cash.
* Intel Corp plans to invest $152 million in Brazil
over the next five years in research and development, joining
forces with the Brazilian government, which has made increasing
the country's software output a top priority.