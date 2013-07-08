July 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Facebook Inc is planning to roll out its Graph
Search tool to help users sift the volumes of information on the
site. Developing a sophisticated search feature is vital to
Facebook's long-term success, both to deepen users' engagement
and to make it more appealing to advertisers. ()
* Gannett Co Inc and the Tribune Co have
recently purchased groups of TV stations in locations where
political advertising can be highly lucrative. The increasingly
expensive elections that play out across the country every two
years are making stations look like a smart investment. ()
* Yielding to pressure from New York's attorney general,
Thomson Reuters Corp is expected to suspend the
early release of a closely watched consumer confidence index,
which it has delivered two seconds in advance to clients willing
to pay extra, according to a person with direct knowledge of the
matter. ()
* Criminal and civil authorities continue to press a
long-running investigation into hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors
and Steven Cohen, who runs it. ()
* In a plan to be announced Monday, a mostly European group
of apparel brands agreed to inspect within nine months all
Bangladeshi garment factories that supply the companies and take
responsibility and action wherever serious safety problems are
found. ()
* Mobileye, a provider of driver-assistance technology
systems, said on Sunday that it had raised $400 million in
financing, valuing the company at about $1.5 billion. The
investment, the biggest yet in Mobileye's history, will help the
company strengthen and expand its offerings and its global
reach. ()