* Barnes & Noble Inc, United States's only major
bookstore chain, has no clear path forward, reviving fears among
publishers, authors and agents about its future. Barnes & Noble
executives have acknowledged one fact: the digital business that
was to be the centerpiece of its growth strategy must be
retooled. ()
* Kroger Co bought supermarket chain Harris Teeter
, citing potential for growth. The acquisition of the
rival grocer will help Kroger expand in the Southeast and
mid-Atlantic region. ()
* The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp, along with the Federal
Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency,
proposed stricter banking rules that aim for simplicity. ()
* NYSE Euronext said it won a contract to administer
and improve the embattled London interbank offered rate, or
Libor, long run by the British Bankers' Association. ()
* European Union officials are expected on Wednesday to
unveil a detailed plan for dealing with failing banks, which
will include centralized decision making and an emergency fund.
()
* British Parliament called on Rupert Murdoch "to give
evidence to discuss his comments" about the culture of paying
off police that he made on March 6 to nearly two dozen
journalists and newspaper executives from the Sun. ()
* Thorsten Heins, the president and chief executive of
BlackBerry , acknowledged on Tuesday that the
company's new line of phones, which he originally promoted as
something that would revive its flagging brand, had a flawed
release in the United States. ()
* Federal regulators are cracking down on questionable debt
collection practices by some of United States's biggest lenders.
The push comes after revelations that some of the same practices
that have haunted the foreclosures of homes - like robo-signing
and faulty documentation - have cropped up in efforts to recoup
delinquent credit card debt. ()
* Lawyers for Michael Steinberg, a former portfolio manager
at the hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors, raised a question in
court filing on whether Steinberg should get a free trial or not
on Tuesday. They argued that the news media frenzy surrounding
the government's investigation of SAC and its owner, Steven
Cohen, could unfairly influence the jury pool. ()