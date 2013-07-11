July 11 The following are the top stories on the
* Although more Federal Reserve officials want the
bond-buying program to end sooner, the central bank's Chairman,
Ben Bernanke, said the overall policy would remain unchanged. ()
* A federal judge's antitrust finding against Apple Inc
over e-book prices underscores how much the book
industry has changed and bolsters the advantage held by online
retailer Amazon.com Inc. ()
* More than seven months have passed since Australia
imposed one of the world's toughest laws for tobacco warning
labels. Although sales figures are not available to help
determine the effectiveness the law, some smokers swear there
has been a change in the tobacco. ()
* Myriad Genetics Inc, the company that once held
patents on human genes, is suing competitors that have begun to
offer genetic testing for breast cancer risk after the Supreme
Court's ruling last month that human genes cannot be patented.
()
* The Tribune Co's decision to divide itself into
separate broadcast and publishing companies may help avoid a big
tax bill, but the split does not address the bigger problem
facing newspaper executives: buyers just do not want to spend on
print. ()
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Gap Inc, Target Corp
, Kohl's Corp, Macy's Inc and a dozen other
U.S. retailers are unveiling their alternative to a European-led
plan to improve safety at apparel factories in Bangladesh. ()
* Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holdings AG
has discontinued development of a potentially important
diabetes drug, a move that could raise safety questions about
the entire category of drugs, which includes the controversial
medicine Avandia. ()
* After a rift, members of the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission have agreed on a plan to curb risky overseas trading
as a Friday deadline approaches. ()
* The titans of the media and technology industries are
flying into Sun Valley, Idaho, for the Allen & Co media
conference, backing up traffic at the airport as they gather to
discuss the next potential deal. ()
* The acquisition of America's largest pork producer
Smithfield Foods Inc by Shuanghui International could
result in the transfer of food-production technologies that
endanger the United States economy and, perhaps, national
security, two experts tell the Senate Agriculture Committee. ()
* Federal regulators lifted the advertising ban on private
investments and voted to approve a rule that Congress included
in last year's Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act. The new rule
will fundamentally change the way that hedge funds, buyout firms
and start-up companies raise money in the private marketplace.
()
* The top financial regulator in Massachusetts, William
Galvin, has asked 15 brokerage firms, including Merrill Lynch &
Co and LPL Financial, about the way they have marketed
"high-risk, esoteric products" to older investors. ()
* The British government said on Wednesday that it planned
to sell a majority stake in Royal Mail , the
country's postal service, and would give some shares free to
workers. ()