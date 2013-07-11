July 11 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Although more Federal Reserve officials want the bond-buying program to end sooner, the central bank's Chairman, Ben Bernanke, said the overall policy would remain unchanged. ()

* A federal judge's antitrust finding against Apple Inc over e-book prices underscores how much the book industry has changed and bolsters the advantage held by online retailer Amazon.com Inc. ()

* More than seven months have passed since Australia imposed one of the world's toughest laws for tobacco warning labels. Although sales figures are not available to help determine the effectiveness the law, some smokers swear there has been a change in the tobacco. ()

* Myriad Genetics Inc, the company that once held patents on human genes, is suing competitors that have begun to offer genetic testing for breast cancer risk after the Supreme Court's ruling last month that human genes cannot be patented. ()

* The Tribune Co's decision to divide itself into separate broadcast and publishing companies may help avoid a big tax bill, but the split does not address the bigger problem facing newspaper executives: buyers just do not want to spend on print. ()

* Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Gap Inc, Target Corp , Kohl's Corp, Macy's Inc and a dozen other U.S. retailers are unveiling their alternative to a European-led plan to improve safety at apparel factories in Bangladesh. ()

* Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche Holdings AG has discontinued development of a potentially important diabetes drug, a move that could raise safety questions about the entire category of drugs, which includes the controversial medicine Avandia. ()

* After a rift, members of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission have agreed on a plan to curb risky overseas trading as a Friday deadline approaches. ()

* The titans of the media and technology industries are flying into Sun Valley, Idaho, for the Allen & Co media conference, backing up traffic at the airport as they gather to discuss the next potential deal. ()

* The acquisition of America's largest pork producer Smithfield Foods Inc by Shuanghui International could result in the transfer of food-production technologies that endanger the United States economy and, perhaps, national security, two experts tell the Senate Agriculture Committee. ()

* Federal regulators lifted the advertising ban on private investments and voted to approve a rule that Congress included in last year's Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act. The new rule will fundamentally change the way that hedge funds, buyout firms and start-up companies raise money in the private marketplace. ()

* The top financial regulator in Massachusetts, William Galvin, has asked 15 brokerage firms, including Merrill Lynch & Co and LPL Financial, about the way they have marketed "high-risk, esoteric products" to older investors. ()

* The British government said on Wednesday that it planned to sell a majority stake in Royal Mail , the country's postal service, and would give some shares free to workers. ()