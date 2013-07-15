July 15 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs trader whose emails about the mortgage crisis became a symbol of Wall Street hubris, spent time volunteering on a coffee farm in Rwanda after Goldman Sachs, and after the Securities and Exchange Commission accused him of misleading investors about a mortgage security that ultimately failed. ()

* Air accident investigators continued on Sunday to try to figure out why a parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner caught fire on Friday in London, while airlines around the world kept flying the plane and expressed confidence in it. ()

* Brick-and-mortar stores are looking for a chance to catch up with their online competitors using software -- video surveillance and signals from shoppers' cellphones and apps -- that allows them to watch customers as they shop, and gather data about their behavior and moods. ()

* Michael Dell is fighting a battle over a company that many say is doomed. Dell wants to take his company private and retool it without quarterly earnings pressure. In this quest, he is opposed by Carl Icahn, the onetime corporate raider who has profited in battles over TWA, RJR Nabisco and Motorola, among many others. ()

* If you are a corporate executive, this may be one of the last sentences you want to hear: "Erich Spangenberg is on the line." Invariably, Spangenberg, the 53 year old owner of IPNav, is calling to discuss a patent held by one of his clients, which he says your company is infringing - and what are you going to do about it? ()