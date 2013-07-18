July 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* JPMorgan Chase wants to settle accusations by the
Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that it gleaned profits
from power plants via "manipulative schemes". ()
* The European Commission said that Google Inc's
proposal for addressing antitrust concerns did not go far enough
and that the company will need to come up with a better plan. ()
* Technology investment company SoftBank is joining
with Bloom Energy to introduce its "energy server" technology to
Japan. ()
* Ben Bernanke said that the Federal Reserve expected the
economy to gain strength in the coming months, potentially
allowing the central bank to decelerate its stimulus campaign.
()
* IBM's net income fell 17 percent to $3.2 billion,
or $2.91 a share, but the technology giant has weathered well as
demand drops in a slumping economy. ()
* Intel's lower earnings reflect the trend of fewer
personal computer sales worldwide and the trouble Intel has had
moving to mobile devices. ()
* The SEC's plan in its lawsuit against a former Goldman
Sachs trader was thrown into disarray in several hours of
combative testimony on Wednesday. ()
* As more shareholders seem against Dell's founder
buyout proposal, some company directors mull postponing a
scheduled vote on the $24.4 billion bid. ()
* Bank of America's second-quarter net income rose
63 percent and while revenue rose, it received a lift from much
lower expenses. ()
* Steve Nechelput, a British finance executive at the
pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline, is prohibited from
leaving the country. ()
* U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co, which expects to
lose about 20 percent of its global revenue next year due to the
expiration of key drug patents, is suspending base pay increases
for most employees in 2014 to cut costs. ()