UPDATE 2-SoftBank-backed OneWeb to merge with Intelsat
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds details, updates shares)
July 19 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Wall Street's big banks are still opposing aspects of the Dodd-Frank financial reform law and do not like a proposal to set aside more capital to cover future losses. ()
* Detroit, the cradle of America's automobile industry and once the nation's fourth-most populous, filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, the largest American city ever to take such a course. ()
* American aviation officials said they would review recommendations by British authorities to disconnect batteries in the emergency transmitters on all Boeing 787s. ()
* China will impose tariffs that could exceed 50 percent on materials imported from the United States and South Korea used to build solar panels. ()
* While the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and JPMorgan are negotiating a settlement, Blythe Masters, a top bank executive, is not expected to face a separate action. ()
* Dell Inc bought itself six more days to win backing for its proposed $24.4 billion sale to its founder, but the fight for additional support remained tough. ()
* Morgan Stanley shares rose more than 4 percent on Thursday after the firm announced it planned to buy back a chunk of its own stock. ()
* BlackRock Inc said on Thursday that it booked record profits and revenues in the second quarter at a time when rising interest rates caused big losses for many bond investors. ()
* The SEC used Jonathan Egol's appearance as an opportunity to introduce emails and documents that could damage Fabrice Tourre's defense. ()
* The Apache Corp agreed to sell its business in the Gulf of Mexico's shelf for about $3.75 billion to a company owned by the private equity firm Riverstone Holdings. ()
Feb 28 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by Japan's SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA on Tuesday agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal.
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday: