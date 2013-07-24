July 24 The following are the top stories on the
* Yahoo Inc's share buyback is legal, but timing is
suspect. Daniel Loeb's exit from Yahoo raises the question of
whether he was out to create true value - or stir the pot. ()
* Some witnesses warned a Congressional subcommittee that
taxpayers, as well as the economy, could be vulnerable to banks'
actions in the commodities market. ()
* The email habits of Stephen Cohen, the owner of SAC
Capital Advisors, are at the heart of the government's civil
charge against him, because his lawyers say he barely reads his
messages. ()
* The government will announce in coming days the indictment
of SAC Capital, the hedge fund led by the billionaire Steven
Cohen, which could lead to the fund's demise. ()
* A legal battle over an obscure real estate investment
trust called CommonWealth REIT lays bare the private
world of Barry Portnoy, who oversees a $25 billion real estate
empire stretching from Boston to Honolulu. ()
* At companies like PepsiCo Inc and Kellogg Co
, white-coated lab technicians join with white-jacketed
chefs to give consumers the taste they want with less salt, fat
and sugar. ()
* The news on Tuesday was not particularly good for Apple
Inc : revenue was flat, profit was lower, and even the
sales of iPads were down. But strong iPhone sales helped beat
the expectations of Wall Street. ()
* Telefónica said it will buy E-Plus of Germany from KPN
in a cash-and-stock deal worth an implied $10.7
billion, coming amid signs of accelerating consolidation in
Europe's telecommunications sector. ()
* First Focus, an advocacy group for child-friendly
policies, will release on Wednesday its latest "Children's
Budget," which shows how federal spending on children has
declined more than 15 percent in real terms from its high in
2010, when the fiscal stimulus law raised spending on programs
like Head Start and K-12 education. ()