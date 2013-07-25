July 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs trader, was questioned by a Securities and Exchange Commission attorney over what could be a critical misstatement in an email regarding a trade. ()

* Customers of social networking giant Facebook continue to shift toward mobile phones and tablets to gain access to the site instead of a PC. ()

* A grand jury was said to have voted this week to approve an indictment of SAC Capital Advisors, the boldest case yet from the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, Preet Bharara. ()

* After years of trying to pin criminal charges on the billionaire Steven Cohen, the authorities came together on a more unusual plan: indict Cohen's hedge fund itself. Criminal charges might devastate SAC because the banks that trade with the hedge fund and finance its operations could abandon it.()

* Louisiana officials filed a lawsuit on Wednesday against dozens of energy companies, hoping that the courts will force them to pay for decades of damage to fragile coastal wetlands that help buffer the effects of hurricanes on the region. ()

* Michael Dell has increased his takeover bid for the computer company by 7 percent, to $13.75 a share, and a shareholder vote has been moved for a second time, to August 2. ()

* Now that the Northeast Passage is reliably open to commercial shipping, Russian energy companies are planning to ship directly to customers in China. ()

* Dell Inc was presented with a twist on the practice of corporations moving overseas to take advantage of lower taxes but thought it would create image problems. ()

* A planned $175 million public offering of SFX Entertainment seeks to take advantage of the popularity of electronic dance music, but the numbers behind the scenes should give investors pause. ()

* The Leap Motion Controller promises to let you control your computer with hand motions, and the hardware does that, but its software is scattershot, inconsistent and frustrating. If you have a desktop computer, you put the sensor between your screen and keyboard. If it's a laptop, you park it on the desk just in front of the keyboard. Soon, Leap says, you'll be able to buy a PC from HP or Asus that has the sensor built right in.