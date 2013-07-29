July 29 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The bidding for the new presidential helicopters, as well
as other recent contract troubles, suggests that the goal of
creating sharper competition with government contracts is hard
to achieve. A new competition to build the helicopters much more
cheaply is running into trouble, with only one company Sikorsky
Aircraft likely to bid on the multibillion-dollar contract this
week. ()
* The merger of two industry giants, Omnicom Group Inc
and Publicis Group SA, to create the largest
ad company in the world, signals that advertising is now firmly
in the business of big data: collecting and selling the personal
information of millions of consumers. ()
* The death of the personal computer may be an
exaggeration. But the industry around personal computers seems
to be in limbo. While sales of personal computers to businesses
remain steady, demand among consumers has plunged, largely
because people are instead buying iPads, Kindle Fires and other
tablets. ()
* The wrongful-death suit against A.E.G. Live hinges on
whether Michael Jackson or the company was responsible for
hiring the doctor who administered the anesthetic that killed
him. ()
* Boeing Co asked airlines on Sunday to inspect
several additional models of aircraft worldwide to gather data
on Honeywell International Inc emergency beacons that
have come under scrutiny following a fire on a parked 787
Dreamliner more than two weeks ago. ()
* On Monday, Bloomberg will announce that Justin Smith, the
president of Atlantic Media, will be named chief executive of
the Bloomberg Media Group. After joining The Atlantic in 2007,
Smith developed a reputation as an aggressive promoter of
digital media who was able to reconfigure a 156-year-old
magazine into a genuine multiplatform property. ()
* Microsoft Corp has been trying to shed its
reputation for highlighting features over simplicity, but old
habits are proving hard to break. Far too often, the company has
tried to create products for the modern consumer with a mind-set
from the information technology back room. ()
* The European Commission announced on Saturday that it had
settled the Chinese solar-panels import case in exchange for a
pledge from China not to export solar panels for less than 0.56
euros (74 cents) a watt, a price about 25 percent lower even
than when the case began. The commission also decided to forgo
imposing the steep tariffs on Chinese solar panels it had
originally threatened. ()