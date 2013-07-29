July 29 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The bidding for the new presidential helicopters, as well as other recent contract troubles, suggests that the goal of creating sharper competition with government contracts is hard to achieve. A new competition to build the helicopters much more cheaply is running into trouble, with only one company Sikorsky Aircraft likely to bid on the multibillion-dollar contract this week. ()

* The merger of two industry giants, Omnicom Group Inc and Publicis Group SA, to create the largest ad company in the world, signals that advertising is now firmly in the business of big data: collecting and selling the personal information of millions of consumers. ()

* The death of the personal computer may be an exaggeration. But the industry around personal computers seems to be in limbo. While sales of personal computers to businesses remain steady, demand among consumers has plunged, largely because people are instead buying iPads, Kindle Fires and other tablets. ()

* The wrongful-death suit against A.E.G. Live hinges on whether Michael Jackson or the company was responsible for hiring the doctor who administered the anesthetic that killed him. ()

* Boeing Co asked airlines on Sunday to inspect several additional models of aircraft worldwide to gather data on Honeywell International Inc emergency beacons that have come under scrutiny following a fire on a parked 787 Dreamliner more than two weeks ago. ()

* On Monday, Bloomberg will announce that Justin Smith, the president of Atlantic Media, will be named chief executive of the Bloomberg Media Group. After joining The Atlantic in 2007, Smith developed a reputation as an aggressive promoter of digital media who was able to reconfigure a 156-year-old magazine into a genuine multiplatform property. ()

* Microsoft Corp has been trying to shed its reputation for highlighting features over simplicity, but old habits are proving hard to break. Far too often, the company has tried to create products for the modern consumer with a mind-set from the information technology back room. ()

* The European Commission announced on Saturday that it had settled the Chinese solar-panels import case in exchange for a pledge from China not to export solar panels for less than 0.56 euros (74 cents) a watt, a price about 25 percent lower even than when the case began. The commission also decided to forgo imposing the steep tariffs on Chinese solar panels it had originally threatened. ()