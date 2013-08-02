Aug 2 The following are the top stories on the
* Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
trader at the center of a toxic mortgage deal sold to investors,
was found liable on six of the seven civil charges against him,
giving the Securities Exchange Commission its first significant
courtroom victory in a case stemming from the financial crisis.
()
* President Barack Obama is said to be considering three
people to replace Ben Bernanke as Federal Reserve chairman-
Lawrence Summers, President Obama's former economic policy
adviser; Janet Yellen, the vice chairwoman at the Federal
Reserve; and Donald Kohn, a former Fed vice chairman. Summers
appears to be the strongest contender. ()
* Management and financial turmoil has plagued J.C. Penney
in recent months, unfolding along with a trial over whether the
company could sell Martha Stewart's goods. By this Thursday,
when closing arguments for the trial wrapped up, Penney appeared
to be in an even worse position, also being forced to dispute
reports that lender CIT Group Inc had stopped financing
its shipments by small vendors. ()
* New York's top prosecutor, attorney general Eric
Schneiderman is investigating some of the nation's largest banks
in connection with their use of credit-reporting databases that
disqualify people seeking to open checking or savings accounts -
an inquiry that has gained urgency as the ranks of the un-banked
has swelled in the aftermath of the financial crisis. ()
* Regulators are investigating Bank of America Corp
and Merrill Lynch as both companies try to move past the
problems of the financial crisis. Bank of America disclosed on
Thursday that the Justice Department was weighing whether to
bring a civil complaint against it over claims that the bank had
improperly handled securities backed by jumbo loans. ()
* American automakers, buoyed this year by robust sales in
pickups, said on Thursday that smaller cars and midsize sedans
were helping spur growth in the industry to levels not seen
since before the recession. Over all, it was the strongest July
since 2006 for the industry, with sales rising 14 percent, to
1.3 million vehicles. ()
* Sony Corp said on Thursday that it was weighing
"carefully" shareholder Daniel Loeb's proposal to spin off part
of its entertainment arm, but executives said signs of a
turnaround in the company's long suffering electronics business
showed that their strategy was on track. ()
* The growth of tests for painkillers has led to concerns
about their accuracy and whether some companies and doctors are
exploiting them for profit. In 2013, sales at such companies are
expected to reach $2 billion, up from $800 million in 1990,
according to consulting company Frost & Sullivan. ()