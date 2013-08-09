Aug 9 The following are the top stories on the
* Two weeks after Detroit declared bankruptcy, cities,
counties and other local governments in Michigan are getting a
cold shoulder in the municipal bond market. Borrowing costs are
up around the state, in some cases drastically. On Thursday,
Saginaw County became the latest casualty when it said it was
delaying a $60 million bond sale planned for Friday. ()
* JPMorgan Chase & Co is close to a deal with
regulators over whether it gave lowball estimates for trading
losses despite evidence within the bank that the bet was
spiraling out of control. The losses, which have now swelled to
more than $6 billion, stemmed from outsize derivatives wagers
made by traders at JPMorgan's chief investment office in London.
()
* BHP Billiton PLC, the world's largest mining
company in a sector that is deeply out of favor with investors,
is aggressively curtailing its spending in hopes of winning them
over. Investors' central complaint is that big companies, during
a period of high metals prices and strong profit from 2009 to
2011, spent too much money building mines instead of returning
money to shareholders. ()
* Hervé Falciani is a professed whistle-blower, the Edward
Snowden of banking, who has been hunted by Swiss investigators,
jailed by Spaniards and claims to have been kidnapped by Israeli
Mossad agents eager for a glimpse of the client data he stole
while working for a major financial institution in Geneva. Once
dismissed by many European authorities, he and other
whistle-blowers are now being courted as the region's
governments struggle to fill their coffers and to stem a
populist uprising against tax evasion and corruption. ()
* On Friday the federal International Trade Commission is
expected to say whether it will uphold a preliminary finding
that Samsung Electronics Co Ltd mobile products
violated a handful of Apple Inc's patents. A decision
against Samsung by the commission could result in an import ban
on some of the company's mobile devices. A decision for Apple
would be its second major legal win against Samsung in less than
a week. ()
* Carl Icahn is suing Dell's board over its latest
decision to accept a higher buyout offer from Michael Dell in
exchange for modifying the rules governing the vote for the
deal. On Monday, a hearing will take place in the Delaware Court
of Chancery on whether to expedite Icahn's suit. ()
* Britain's Serious Fraud Office faced renewed embarrassment
on Thursday after it admitted it had lost thousands of documents
linked to an investigation into the British aerospace giant BAE
Systems PLC. The agency has been trying to rejuvenate
its reputation under its new leader, David Green. ()