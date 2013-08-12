Aug 12 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As federal authorities prepare to charge criminally two former JPMorgan Chase & Co employees suspected of misrepresenting a multi-billion dollar trading loss last year, prosecutors in Manhattan are separately exploring ways to penalize the bank over the trading blowup that has come to be known as the "London Whale." ()

* The market for initial public offerings has made a comeback, with banking fees from helping companies list their shares on stock exchanges topping $1.7 billion in the United States so far this year. At the same time, concerns have resurfaced over the role of Wall Street research analysts in these lucrative deals. ()

* Whether from a sense of obligation, responsibility or guilt, the technology elite has taken up the cause of helping print journalism adapt to change. Google Inc, which has been criticized for profiting from news content created by others, began financing journalism fellowships for eight people this year. The founder of Craigslist, the free listing service that helped ruin newspapers' classified advertising, helped finance a book on ethics for journalists. ()

* Thousands of foreign-trained immigrant physicians are living in the United States with lifesaving skills that are going unused because they stumbled over one of the many hurdles in the path toward becoming a licensed doctor in the country. But many foreign physicians argue that the process is unnecessarily restrictive and time-consuming, particularly since America's need for doctors will expand sharply in a few short months under President Obama's health care law. ()