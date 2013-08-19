Aug 19 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Unions, creditors and retirees are expected to file formal
objections to Detroit's eligibility for bankruptcy protection
before a Monday deadline, the opening of a legal fight over
whether the largest municipal bankruptcy in the nation's history
should proceed. ()
* The Obama administration has poured billions of dollars
into expanding the reach of the Internet, and nearly 98 percent
of American homes now have access to some form of high-speed
broadband. However, persistent digital inequality - caused by
the inability to afford Internet service, lack of interest or a
lack of computer literacy - is deepening racial and economic
disparities in the United States, experts say. ()
* Federal authorities have opened a bribery investigation
into whether JPMorgan Chase & Co hired the children of
powerful Chinese officials to help the bank win lucrative
business in the booming nation, according to a confidential
United States government document. ()
* Baidu Inc's $1.9 billion acquisition of 91
Wireless, an operator of mobile application stores has already
sharpened a rivalry among China's digital powerhouses, but the
deal could also bring more order to China's messy world of
mobile apps. The move should help Baidu regain ground against
two other Chinese Internet giants - Alibaba and Tencent - which
were quicker to add mobile capabilities. ()
* Al Jazeera America, the most ambitious American television
news venture since Fox News Channel, will join cable and
satellite lineups on Tuesday afternoon and will go against the
grain of seemingly every trend in television news. Ehab Al
Shihabi, the channel's acting chief executive said there will be
less opinion, less yelling and fewer celebrity sightings. ()
* Investors responsible for more than $2 trillion recently
gathered at a resort in the Canadian Rockies, far from the news
media and, more important, far from Wall Street. The group
holding the gathering, the Institutional Investors Roundtable,
is part of a much broader push by the world's biggest pension
and sovereign wealth funds to reduce their reliance on the Wall
Street firms that used to manage almost all their money. ()