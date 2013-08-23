Aug 23 The following are the top stories on the
* Last August, when the renowned trial lawyer David Boies
announced the hiring of David Bernick, general counsel at the
tobacco giant Philip Morris, he called the move a "huge step"
for his firm, Boies Schiller & Flexner. But after just a year at
Boies Schiller, Bernick is leaving. He is expected to announce
on Friday that he is moving to the law firm Dechert, according
to people briefed on the matter. ()
* Believing that the government is now more likely to let
large banks fail in a crisis, Moody's Investors Service
threatened on Thursday to downgrade the credit ratings of
several big financial firms. ()
* The United States stock market showed again on Thursday
that it remained vulnerable to technological breakdowns even as
regulators and market operators work to keep up with trading
that is increasingly electronic and driven by speed. The latest
trouble shut down trading on the Nasdaq market and its more than
3,000 stocks for more than three hours Thursday afternoon.()
* Pandora Media Inc, the company behind the popular
Internet radio service about to face major competition from
Apple Inc, reported on Thursday a loss of $7.8 million,
or about 4 cents a share, for the second quarter but the company
continues to experience rapid growth. ()
* Ron Motley, a trial lawyer who built a fortune out of
high-risk cases against the asbestos and tobacco industries,
leading the litigation team that helped bring about the largest
civil settlement in American history - $246 billion - died on
Thursday in Charleston, South Carolina. He was 68. The cause was
respiratory complications related to a long illness, said his
friend and law partner of nearly 35 years, Joe Rice. ()
* Federal prosecutors filed an updated indictment in the
criminal insider trading case against a former SAC Capital
Advisors portfolio manager, adding a claim that he received
secret information about drug trials from a second doctor. ()