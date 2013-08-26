Aug 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Although Amgen Inc is the world's biggest
biotechnology company, the drug maker has been mostly absent
from one of the industry's biggest and fastest-growing markets:
cancer drugs. It took a big step to fix that on Sunday, agreeing
to buy Onyx Pharmaceuticals for about $10.4 billion in
cash to gain access to the company's three anti-cancer
treatments. ()
* The New York State attorney general's office filed a civil
lawsuit on Saturday accusing Trump University, Donald J. Trump's
for-profit investment school, of engaging in illegal business
practices. ()
* Muriel Siebert, who became a legend on Wall Street as the
first woman to buy a seat on the New York Stock Exchange and the
first woman to head one of the exchange's member firms, died on
Saturday in Manhattan. She was 80. ()
* Sixteen years after an acrimonious parting, Keith
Olbermann and ESPN are putting on happy faces for their highly
anticipated reunion, the premiere on Monday of "Olbermann" on
ESPN2, the spinoff channel that Olbermann helped start,
falteringly, in 1993. This time, both sides say, no faltering.
The succinctly titled comeback vehicle, making its debut at 11
p.m. Eastern Time, also returns Olbermann to sports journalism
after more than 10 years in hard news, especially politics. ()
* The nationalized bank ABN Amro moved a step closer to the
public markets on Friday after the Dutch government said it
would seek an initial public offering for the bank. The
announcement comes five years after the Dutch government bailed
out ABN Amro after a consortium of European banks acquired the
bank for around 72.2 billion euros, or $99 billion. ()