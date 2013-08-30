Aug 30 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Switzerland and the United States reached a watershed deal on Thursday to punish Swiss banks that helped wealthy Americans stash money in hidden offshore accounts, closing the door on an era of bank secrecy and tax evasion. ()

* Government lawyers have asked the private equity firm headed by the prominent financier Lynn Tilton for information related to its recent hiring of a former Army official, according to people briefed on the matter. ()

* United States' economic output grew at a much faster rate in the second quarter than originally estimated, buoyed by an increase in exports. Gross domestic product grew in the second quarter at an annualized rate of 2.5 percent in April through June of this year, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday. ()

* Though the Nasdaq market calls itself home for the stocks of the world's biggest technology companies, the exchange acknowledged on Thursday that a three-hour halt in trading arose from a problem with its software. ()

* Josef Ackermann, former chief executive of Deutsche Bank and one of Europe's best-known business leaders, abruptly resigned as chairman of the Zurich Insurance Group on Thursday after acknowledging that he might be accused of sharing blame for the apparent suicide of the company's chief financial officer. ()

* The Blackstone Group has agreed to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit brought by a group of investors that accused it of misrepresenting some investments ahead of its 2007 initial public offering. ()

* Harbinger Capital Partners filed to take one of its insurance businesses public on Thursday, just more than a week after the hedge fund agreed to a tougher compromise with the Securities and Exchange Commission over accusations of market manipulation. ()

* The Apache Corp agreed on Thursday to sell a third of its Egyptian oil and gas business to Sinopec, the big Chinese petroleum company, for $3.1 billion in cash as part of a continued effort to sell off assets and rebalance its portfolio. ()

* All same-sex couples who are legally married will be recognized as such for federal tax purposes, even if the state where they live does not recognize their union, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service said Thursday. ()