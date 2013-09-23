Sept 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The rules on when to turn off electronic devices on
airplanes have long been a sour, and sometimes contentious,
point for travelers. But faced with a surge of electronics on
airplanes and under pressure from a growing number of tech-savvy
passengers, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration recognized
that change was inevitable. This week, an FAA advisory panel
will meet to complete its recommendations to relax most of the
restrictions. ()
* On Monday, federal legislation goes into effect to allow
"emerging growth" companies - essentially, small startups - to
ask for equity investments publicly, such as through social
media sites or elsewhere on the Internet, without having to
register the shares for public trading. Business owners will now
be able to raise up to $1 million a year this way. ()
* With a phalanx of new series to make their debuts this
week against an increasingly dominant cable television lineup,
broadcast television executives this summer turned to diverse
promotional ideas. But even with such marketing efforts,
executives say calling attention to the 12 new series due this
week has been anything but easy. ()
* Earlier this week, Vice Chancellor J Travis Laster of
Delaware Chancery Court ruled that Vivendi SA and
Activision Blizzard Inc could not complete a sale by
Vivendi of most of its stake in Activision Blizzard. The judge
halted the sale because he found that it violated a provision in
Activision's certificate of incorporation, which states that any
"merger, business combination or similar transaction" involving
Vivendi and its affiliates requires "the affirmative vote of a
majority in interest of the stockholders" of Activision other
than Vivendi. ()
* Four years after the recession and a government bailout,
Detroit's hometown automakers are riding high on strong sales
and big profits. But while the fortunes of General Motors Co
, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler have turned starkly,
the city of Detroit is in shambles. ()