* Fielding complaints from borrowers struggling to save their homes, New York's top prosecutor is preparing a lawsuit against Wells Fargo & Co, accusing the nation's largest home lender of flouting the terms of a multibillion-dollar settlement aimed at stanching foreclosure abuses. ()

* Millions of Americans visited new online health insurance exchanges as enrollment opened on Tuesday, suggesting a broad national appetite for the affordable coverage that President Obama has promised with his healthcare law. But many people quickly encountered technological problems that prevented them from getting rates, comparing health plans or signing up. ()

* Google Inc must defend itself against accusations that it is illegally wiretapping in the course of its everyday business - gathering data about internet users and showing them related ads. The accusations, made over several years in various lawsuits that have been merged into two separate cases, ask whether Google went too far in collecting user data in Gmail and Street View, its mapping project. ()

* HarperCollins is the latest publisher to try a Netflix -style e-book subscription service, announcing on Tuesday that it has struck a deal to make its backlist books available on Scribd, a website for sharing documents and books. ()

* Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur who owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team, is a "righteous man" whose stock trading practices are "inconsistent with someone who's done something wrong." Or he's a brazen billionaire whose trading ran afoul of securities laws. These dueling narratives were presented to a jury on Tuesday as the Securities and Exchange Commission and Cuban's lawyers delivered opening arguments in his civil insider trading trial. ()

* Federal authorities expect that one of the former JP Morgan Chase & Co employees facing criminal charges in connection with the bank's multibillion-dollar trading loss in London will eventually be extradited to the United States, a senior prosecutor said on Tuesday. ()

* Tesco Corp, the British supermarket chain that last month sold off its U.S. businesses, is turning instead to China. The company said on Wednesday it would pay 4.3 billion Hong Kong dollars ($554.6 million) to set up a new Chinese retail joint-venture with a state- run partner. ()

* Shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc, whose office properties include the iconic 102-story Art Deco tower, raised $929.5 million on Tuesday in one of the largest initial public offerings of a United States real estate investment trust. The 71.5 million shares were priced at $13 each, at the low end of the expected range. The REIT will trade under the symbol ESRT on the New York Stock Exchange. ()

* A federal judge has denied a request by two American Indian tribes to stop New York State's top financial regulator from cracking down on their online lending businesses. The tribes had argued that Benjamin Lawsky, superintendent of the state's Department of Financial Services, overstepped his jurisdictional bounds in trying to regulate business activity taking place on Indian reservations in Oklahoma and Michigan. ()

* Fabrice Tourre, the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc trader, has asked a federal judge to give him a new trial - or throw out the charges against him. Tourre was accused of misleading a small group of investors about the role of the hedge fund Paulson & Co in a 2007 trade he helped structure. Paulson & Co made about $1 billion on the trade while others lost big. ()

* Herschend Family Entertainment, a private group that operates Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme parks among other quintessentially American attractions, agreed to buy the acrobatic basketball troupe from Shamrock Capital Advisors, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. ()

* Carl Icahn, the billionaire activist hedge fund manager with a penchant for rattling corporate boards, is poised to fight his next battle over Apple Inc on Twitter. Icahn said on Tuesday that he "pushed hard" during a "cordial dinner with Tim last night" for Apple to do a $150 billion stock buyback. ()