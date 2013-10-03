Oct 3 The following are the top stories on the
* Facebook Inc and Twitter both see the social
conversation around television as a way to increase use of their
sites and win a bigger piece of advertisers spending, which
eMarketer estimates will be $171 billion across all types of
media this year in the United States.
* In their first meeting since a budget impasse shuttered
many federal operations, President Obama told Republican leaders
on Wednesday that he would negotiate with them only after they
agreed to the funding needed to reopen the government and also
to an essential increase in the nation's debt limit, without
add-ons.
* Federal and state officials moved Wednesday to strengthen
the computer underpinnings of the new online health exchanges,
which proved inadequate to handle a flood of consumer inquiries
that began as soon as the system opened on Tuesday and continued
into the next day.
* Cerberus Capital Management LP is seeking a
confidentiality agreement that would allow it to examine the
books and internal operations of BlackBerry Ltd, a
person briefed on Cerberus's plans said on Wednesday.
* Clean Energy Fuels Corp will announce on Thursday
that it has started selling a transportation fuel made by
converting methane, a byproduct of decomposing organic matter,
from landfills and other waste sources. The fuel will be
available at more than 40 filling stations in California. Clean
Energy Fuels, backed by T. Boone Pickens, is developing a
nationwide network of natural gas pumps and plans to introduce
the fuel elsewhere as well.
* Activist investor Daniel Loeb said on Wednesday that he
wanted to join the board of the auction house Sotheby's
and called for the chief executive to step down.
* Boutique investment bank Greenhill & Co has opened
an office in Brazil and hired the former Goldman Sachs Group Inc
executive Daniel Wainstein to run it, a move that comes
as several Wall Street players have been retrenching amid
Brazil's economic woes.
* Three portfolio managers with an SAC Capital Advisors unit
in London have left the firm, according to documents filed with
a British agency that tracks corporate registrations. Alidod
Shirinbekov, Woei Chan and Paul Crouch left the firm's SAC
Global Investors unit in London on Sept. 26, according to
filings with the agency, the Companies House.
* Vernon Hill II shook up American retail banking more than
a decade ago, and now he's bringing the same model to Britain.
In central London, at the flagship branch of his three-year-old
banking startup, Metro Bank, eager young tellers greet waiting
customers as soon as they enter, directing them to plush leather
couches.
* Fashion designer Marc Jacobs is leaving Louis Vuitton to
focus on his own label and prepare it for an initial public
offering, Louis Vuitton Chief Executive Michael Burke said
Wednesday, ending the 16-year tenure of the highest profile
American designer at the helm of a major European fashion
house.