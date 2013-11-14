Nov 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A contract between JPMorgan Chase and a consulting
firm run by the daughter of the former prime minister points to
the bank's strategy to build its influence in China. ()
* Snapchat, a social media service based in Venice Beach,
California, has become one of the most sought-after businesses
in the technology industry. ()
* Janet L. Yellen, President Obama's choice to lead the
Federal Reserve for the next four years, plans to tell senators
at her confirmation hearing on Thursday that continuing the
Fed's enormous stimulus campaign is the best way to revive the
economy and hasten the program's end. ()
* Just over 106,000 people picked health plans in the first
month of open enrollment through the state and federal insurance
marketplaces established by the Affordable Care Act, President
Obama's health secretary said Wednesday, a fraction of the
administration's initial estimate for enrollment during that
period. ()
* The race for consumers' dollars has prodded more retailers
to open their doors on Thanksgiving, a day before the
traditional start of the holiday season. ()
* On Thursday IBM will announce that Watson, the
computing system that beat all the humans on "Jeopardy!" two
years ago, will be available in a form more than twice as
powerful via the Internet. ()
* Online real estate brokerage Redfin has raised $50 million
in a new round of mezzanine capital, led by Tiger Global
Management and T. Rowe Price. Five existing investors, including
Greylock Partners and DFJ Venture Capital, also participated. ()
* JPMorgan called off a question-and-answer session
with James Lee, its vice chairman and top deal maker, after
Twitter users complied with its request for queries
with a stream of ribald questions and hostile jokes. ()
* A Brazilian tour operator backed by the Carlyle Group
could raise as much as 1 billion reais ($428 million) for
its existing shareholders through a planned offering. ()
* Goldman Sachs has promoted 280 executives to managing
director, one step down from the brass ring of partner.
Promotions are up 5 percent over last year, when the firm named
266 employees managing director. ()