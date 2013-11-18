Nov 18 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The push to reshape financial oversight hinges on
negotiations in the coming weeks over the so-called Volcker
Rule, a regulation that strikes at the heart of Wall Street
risk-taking. ()
* Mobile games are a major growth opportunity, and analysts
say a recent flop underscores the challenges Walt Disney
faces in a shifting marketplace. ()
* As many as 4.8 million people could be affected by
expiring jobless benefits through 2014, and there is little sign
that Congress will act before it adjourns in two weeks. ()
* J. Craig Venter, the maverick scientist, is looking for a
new world to conquer - Mars. He wants to detect life on Mars and
bring it to Earth using a device called a digital biological
converter, or biological teleporter. ()
* The flood of orders at the Dubai Airshow, including the
sale of 225 of Boeing's new 777X jets, highlighted how
the big money in aviation is shifting to the Middle East and
Asia. ()
* Timothy Geithner will join the private equity firm Warburg
Pincus as president, the firm said on Saturday. It would be his
first prominent position since leaving office as Treasury
secretary this year. ()
* Were the young founders of Snapchat, a mobile-messaging
start-up, delusional for turning down a multibillion-dollar
buyout offer? Greedy to think they might get more later? Or
courageous to chase their dreams? The decision they faced - to
cash out or remain independent - is one that all successful
technology entrepreneurs eventually confront. ()