* The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee wrestled at its most recent meeting with ways of supporting an economy that still needs help. ()

* Shareholders are putting AT&T and Verizon Wireless on notice: Tell the public more about the companies' role in government surveillance efforts or risk a ding to the bottom line. ()

* State insurance commissioners met with President Obama and said insurers and states would have to decide to extend non-compliant health plans for one more year. ()

* Opposing portrayals of Michael Steinberg, a former trader at SAC Capital Advisors, emerged during opening statements at his criminal insider trading trial in Federal District Court. ()

* Rupert Murdoch, chairman of News Corporation and 21st Century Fox, and Wendi Deng Murdoch agreed to end their 14-year marriage. ()

* Neil MacBride, the former U.S. attorney in Alexandria, Virginia, will join Davis Polk & Wardwell as a partner, the firm will announce on Thursday. ()

* The Tribune Company, owner of The Chicago Tribune and The Los Angeles Times, will lay off 700 employees at those newspapers and the six others it owns, it said in memos to the staff on Wednesday. ()

* An ambitious plan to revise the system for taxing multinational corporations, released on Tuesday by the Senate Finance Committee chairman, Max Baucus, would hit technology companies and large pharmaceutical companies especially hard. ()

* A measure of consumer spending rose more than expected in October as households bought a range of goods, suggesting positive momentum in the economy early in the fourth quarter. ()

* The New York Times on Wednesday announced a reorganization of its Washington bureau, including the elevation of Carolyn Ryan to bureau chief and the start of two new ventures. ()