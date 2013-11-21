Nov 21 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Reserve Open Market Committee wrestled at its
most recent meeting with ways of supporting an economy that
still needs help. ()
* Shareholders are putting AT&T and Verizon Wireless
on notice: Tell the public more about the companies' role in
government surveillance efforts or risk a ding to the bottom
line. ()
* State insurance commissioners met with President Obama and
said insurers and states would have to decide to extend
non-compliant health plans for one more year. ()
* Opposing portrayals of Michael Steinberg, a former trader
at SAC Capital Advisors, emerged during opening statements at
his criminal insider trading trial in Federal District Court. ()
* Rupert Murdoch, chairman of News Corporation and 21st
Century Fox, and Wendi Deng Murdoch agreed to end their 14-year
marriage. ()
* Neil MacBride, the former U.S. attorney in Alexandria,
Virginia, will join Davis Polk & Wardwell as a partner, the firm
will announce on Thursday. ()
* The Tribune Company, owner of The Chicago Tribune and The
Los Angeles Times, will lay off 700 employees at those
newspapers and the six others it owns, it said in memos to the
staff on Wednesday. ()
* An ambitious plan to revise the system for taxing
multinational corporations, released on Tuesday by the Senate
Finance Committee chairman, Max Baucus, would hit technology
companies and large pharmaceutical companies especially hard. ()
* A measure of consumer spending rose more than expected in
October as households bought a range of goods, suggesting
positive momentum in the economy early in the fourth quarter. ()
* The New York Times on Wednesday announced a
reorganization of its Washington bureau, including the elevation
of Carolyn Ryan to bureau chief and the start of two new
ventures. ()