Nov 22 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday
that it would consider changing its rules to permit the use of
cellphones and other wireless-data devices during airline
flights. If approved, the change is certain to delight some
passengers but frustrate many others. ()
* Nearly 80,000 people have enrolled in health plans through
California's online marketplace, at a rate of several thousand a
day in November - a sizable increase over a month ago. ()
* A jury on Thursday said that Samsung Electronics
would have to pay Apple $290 million more
in damages for violating patents, putting an end to one chapter
in the long-running patent struggle between the two tech
companies. ()
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
benefits fell sharply last week and a gauge of factory activity
hit an eight-month high in early November, hinting at some
strength in the economy. ()
* Officials say many predatory lenders have steadily found
ways around the Military Lending Act, a law that was meant to
stop them. ()
* Janet Yellen on Thursday moved closer toward becoming the
first woman to lead the Federal Reserve Board when the Senate
Banking Committee sent her nomination to the full Senate with a
14-8 vote. ()
* Fashion retailer Vince Holding priced its stock sale at
$20 a share, a dollar above its expected range. At that price,
investors valued the clothing store chain at $726 million. ()
* A tax proposal released on Thursday by the chairman of the
Senate Finance Committee, Max Baucus, addresses a topic that
tends to make my students' eyes glaze over: cost recovery. ()
* SAC's chief financial officer said that portfolio managers
were rewarded special "Cohen tag bonuses" for ideas that
translated into windfall gains. ()