* After surveillance by the National Security Agency, major
Internet companies like Microsoft and Yahoo
have moved to strengthen protections of users' data. ()
* Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew will assert on Thursday that
the Obama administration's vast overhaul of the financial system
is close to accomplishing its goal of shielding society from the
dangers posed by giant banks. ()
* More than two dozen of the nation's biggest corporations,
including the five major oil companies, are planning their
future growth on the expectation that the government will force
them to pay a price for carbon pollution as a way to control
global warming. ()
* As fast-food workers plan yet another round of one-day
strikes on Thursday in cities around the country, labor leaders,
economists and industry officials continue to debate the
potential effects of raising wages at companies that often
assert that such increases would raise consumer prices and
shrink the work force. ()
* Jon Horvath's memory failed him again during the insider
trading trial of his former boss, Michael Steinberg, once a top
trader at the hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors. ()
* China Cinda Asset Management, one of the biggest
"bad banks" set up by the Chinese government to absorb deadbeat
loans from the rest of the financial system, raised about $2.5
billion in a Hong Kong share sale on Thursday, according to a
person familiar with the deal. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that
it had settled with Fifth Third Bancorp and its former
chief financial officer, Daniel Poston, in a case involving
improper accounting for soured mortgages around the time of the
financial crisis. ()
* General Motors plans to sell the last of its
holdings in Ally Financial, its onetime financing
arm, through a private placement of shares, a person briefed on
the matter said on Wednesday. ()