Dec 5 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* After surveillance by the National Security Agency, major Internet companies like Microsoft and Yahoo have moved to strengthen protections of users' data. ()

* Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew will assert on Thursday that the Obama administration's vast overhaul of the financial system is close to accomplishing its goal of shielding society from the dangers posed by giant banks. ()

* More than two dozen of the nation's biggest corporations, including the five major oil companies, are planning their future growth on the expectation that the government will force them to pay a price for carbon pollution as a way to control global warming. ()

* As fast-food workers plan yet another round of one-day strikes on Thursday in cities around the country, labor leaders, economists and industry officials continue to debate the potential effects of raising wages at companies that often assert that such increases would raise consumer prices and shrink the work force. ()

* Jon Horvath's memory failed him again during the insider trading trial of his former boss, Michael Steinberg, once a top trader at the hedge fund SAC Capital Advisors. ()

* China Cinda Asset Management, one of the biggest "bad banks" set up by the Chinese government to absorb deadbeat loans from the rest of the financial system, raised about $2.5 billion in a Hong Kong share sale on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the deal. ()

* The Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that it had settled with Fifth Third Bancorp and its former chief financial officer, Daniel Poston, in a case involving improper accounting for soured mortgages around the time of the financial crisis. ()

* General Motors plans to sell the last of its holdings in Ally Financial, its onetime financing arm, through a private placement of shares, a person briefed on the matter said on Wednesday. ()