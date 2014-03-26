March 26 The following are the top stories on
* Facebook Inc on Tuesday said it had reached a $2
billion agreement to buy Oculus VR, maker of a virtual reality
headset. The acqusition reflects the Facebook founder's belief
that virtual reality could be the next big computing platform
after mobile and social networking could become an immersive,
3-D experience. (r.reuters.com/qas87v)
* Michael Cavanagh, considered to be one of the likely
candidates to replace JP Morgan Chase's CEO Jamie Dimon,
said on Tuesday that he would resign as JPMorgan's co-head of
investment banking to take on the role of co-chief operating
officer of the Carlyle Group. (r.reuters.com/vas87v)
* Candy Crush Saga-maker King Digital Entertainment
priced its IPO at $22.50 per share. The company, valued at $7
billion post the IPO, will start trading on the New York Stock
Exchange under the ticker symbol KING from Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/zas87v)
* The IRS announced on Tuesday that it would treat bitcoin,
the computer-driven online money system, as property rather than
currency for tax purposes, a move that forces users who have
grown accustomed to operating under the government's radar to
deal with new tax issues and reporting requirements. (r.reuters.com/bes87v)
* Baxter International, the country's only
manufacturer of injectable nitroglycerin, recently told
hospitals that it was sharply cutting shipments of the drug. The
shortage of nitroglycerin, a critical drug for heart patients,
is the latest example of how patchy the supply of some of the
nation's most critical drugs has become in recent years. (r.reuters.com/ges87v)
* Senate Democrats dropped reforms of International Monetary
Fund governance from a Ukraine aid package on Tuesday, handing
President Obama an embarrassing defeat. (r.reuters.com/nes87v)
* Democrat senators Edward Markey of Massachusetts and
Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut introduced a Senate bill on
Tuesday that would make auto companies give the National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration copies of insurance claims made
against them and lawsuits about fatal crashes in which they were
defendants. This comes as investigators begin to pour over
internal General Motors documents seeking to understand the
failure by regulators and the company to act on reports of a
defect in Chevrolet Cobalts and other cars. (r.reuters.com/res87v)
* Walmart is recalling 174,000 dolls because they could
overheat and burn consumers. The Consumer Product Safety
Commission said on Tuesday that the My Sweet Love/My Sweet Baby
Cuddle Care Baby Doll has a circuit board in its chest that can
overheat. Walmart had reports of 12 incidents including two
burns or blisters to the thumb. (r.reuters.com/ses87v)
* A start-up, Junction Investments, plans to open for
business on Wednesday, allowing wealthy individuals to invest in
movies alongside veteran film financiers. (r.reuters.com/tes87v)
