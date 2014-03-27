March 27 The following are the top stories on
* The Federal Reserve dealt an embarrassing blow to
Citigroup Inc on Wednesday when it rejected the company's
plans to manage its capital, citing concerns about the "overall
reliability of Citigroup's capital planning process." It was the
only one among the top five banks that failed to persuade the
Fed to bless its plans of increasing dividends and repurchasing
stock. (r.reuters.com/cub97v)
* Rupert Murdoch appointed his two sons, Lachlan and James
to senior positions at his companies News Corp and
Twenty-first Century Fox, ensuring that a media
conglomerate that has always been run like a small family
business would have a Murdoch in charge for years to come.(r.reuters.com/mub97v)
* Children of elderly borrowers are learning that their
parents' reverse mortgages are now threatening their own
inheritances. Under federal rules, survivors are supposed to be
offered the option to settle the loan for a percentage of the
full amount. Instead, reverse mortgage companies are
increasingly threatening to foreclose unless heirs pay the
mortgages in full. (r.reuters.com/pub97v)
* Bank of America Corp is paying $6.3 billion to
settle a lawsuit arising out of troubled mortgage-backed
securities it sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in the run up
to the financial crisis. As part of the settlement, Bank of
America will also repurchase mortgage securities from Fannie and
Freddie that are valued at about $3.2 billion. (r.reuters.com/rub97v)
* Candy Crush Saga-developer King Digital Entertainment
saw its stock slump as trade opened on Wednesday, and
ended the day down 15.6 percent, closing at $19 per share. The
sheer drop disappointed investors who scooped up the stock at
the initial public offering, as well as those who bought shares
Wednesday morning. (r.reuters.com/tub97v)
* In the fifth huge recall for automakers this year, Nissan
Motor Co Ltd is recalling nearly a million vehicles
because the front passenger-side air bag might not deploy in a
crash, the company said in a report to regulators published on
Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/byb97v)
* A growing number of big corporate clients are demanding
that their law firms demonstrate that their computer systems are
employing top-tier technologies to detect and deter attacks from
hackers bent on getting their hands on corporate secrets either
for their own use or sale to others. (r.reuters.com/vub97v)
* Yet another proposal to overhaul United States' housing
finance system will be put before Congress on Thursday. The
major distinction of this proposal is that it would make the
mortgage lending system more like a public utility, by creating
a co-op of lenders that would be the sole issuer of
mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by the government. (r.reuters.com/wub97v)
* Two Democratic senators on Wednesday criticized Target
Corp's management for not stopping a huge data breach of
its systems, citing several missed opportunities to thwart the
attack and protect customer data. John D. Rockefeller from West
Virginia, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, and Richard
Blumenthal from Connecticut said Target's failure to heed
warning signs of incursions by cyber criminals ultimately was
the fault of its top executives. (r.reuters.com/xub97v)
* Connecticut lawmakers on Wednesday became the first in the
country to pass legislation that would increase a state's
minimum wage to $10.10 an hour by 2017, the same rate President
Obama wants for the federal minimum wage. (r.reuters.com/zub97v)
