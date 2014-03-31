March 31 The following are the top stories on
the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified
these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Federal regulators decided not to open an inquiry on the
ignitions of General Motors Co's Chevrolet Cobalts and
other cars even after their own investigators reported in 2007
that they knew of four fatal crashes, 29 complaints and 14 other
reports that showed the problem disabled air bags, according to
a memo released by a House sub-committee on Sunday. (link.reuters.com/fat97v)
* China's Alibaba Group Holding Limited IPO-ALIB.N, one of
the world's biggest e-commerce companies, said it would invest
5.37 billion Hong Kong dollars ($692.3 million), for a stake of
as much as 35 percent in Intime Retail Group, which
operates 36 department stores and shopping centers across
China.(link.reuters.com/kat97v)
* Vince McMahon and his company, World Wrestling
Entertainment, have positioned themselves on the cutting
edge of Internet television with the WWE Network, a new
subscription-only streaming video service. Shares of the WWE, a
publicly traded company based in Stamford, Connecticut, have
more than tripled over the last year with the introduction of
the subscription network and takeover rumors. (link.reuters.com/nat97v)
* Officially, it's Apple Inc versus Samsung
Electronics Co Ltd in another tech patent face-off
in a San Jose courtroom this week. But there is another company
with a lot at stake in the case - Google Inc. In a
lawsuit, Apple is seeking about $2 billion in damages from
Samsung for selling phones and tablets that Apple says violate
five of its mobile software patents. Samsung, meanwhile, says
Apple violated two of its patents. (link.reuters.com/sat97v)
* Some companies housed in specific low-income areas of San
Francisco receive breaks on taxes if they perform tasks that
help improve their neighborhoods. (link.reuters.com/jet97v)
* U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and his Russian
counterpart agreed on Sunday that a political solution was
needed for Ukraine and said they planned to continue discussing
ways to de-escalate the crisis over the country's future and
Russia's annexation of Crimea. But neither side claimed a
breakthrough, and Russia did not commit to pulling back the more
than 40,000 troops the United States says are massed near
Ukraine's border. (link.reuters.com/ket97v)
($1 = 7.7573 Hong Kong Dollars)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)