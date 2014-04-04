April 4 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* General Motors Co confirmed on Thursday it had hired Jeff Eller as crisis management adviser. Eller, who cut his teeth in the Clinton administration, represented Firestone in its tire recall in 2000.

GM faces investigations over ignition switch defects linked to deadly crashes and mounting recalls. (link.reuters.com/nyb38v)

* Nest Labs, the home automation company recently acquired by Google Inc for $3.2 billion, said on Thursday it was halting sales of its smoke and carbon monoxide detector over safety concerns. (link.reuters.com/nec38v)

* Texas-based oil company Anadarko Petroleum Corp agreed to pay $5.1 billion for a vast environmental cleanup, a sum the Justice Department said was the largest it had ever won in such a case. (link.reuters.com/sec38v)

* Liberty Media Corp said on Thursday it would sell almost its entire position in Barnes & Noble Inc, removing one of the major backers as United States' last major bookstore chain struggles to compete with Amazon.com Inc and navigate the shifting landscape for books and media. (link.reuters.com/vec38v)

* Opower Inc, an energy-saving company which helps utilities use competition among neighbors to encourage residential customers to cut their electric use, hopes to raise more than $100 million through a stock sale that could leave it with a value close to $1 billion. (link.reuters.com/buc38v) (Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)