* General Electric Co announced on Thursday a revised
$13.5 billion bid for the energy business of the French
conglomerate Alstom SA aimed at easing concerns of the
Socialist government of President Francois Hollande. (nyti.ms/USFCCZ)
* Shares in Tianhe Chemicals Group rose on Friday
in their trading debut in Hong Kong after the company raised
about $650 million last week in an initial public offering. (nyti.ms/1ss7Z9F)
* Federal prosecutors and financial regulators have
subpoenaed Congress in an investigation that could test the
limits of federal insider trading laws. The investigation
focuses on a Washington research company, Height Securities.
Last year, it correctly predicted a change in government health
care policy, prompting a surge in the stock prices of health
insurance companies. (nyti.ms/1jC63lE)
* Microsoft Corp and Google Inc said
Thursday that phones using their operating systems - including
handsets produced by big names like Samsung, Nokia
and Motorola - will have a so-called kill
switch that can render the devices unusable after they have been
reported stolen. Apple's iPhone has had a kill switch,
called Activation Lock, since September. (nyti.ms/UklVU9)
* Computer security experts say hedge funds, with their vast
pools of money and opaque nature, have become perfect targets
for sophisticated cyber criminals. Over the past two years,
experts say, hedge funds have fallen victim to targeted attacks.
What makes them such ripe targets is that even as hedge funds
expend millions in moving their trading operations online, they
have not made the same investment in security. (nyti.ms/1ss8u3K)
