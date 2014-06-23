June 23 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The last major obstacle to General Electric Co's
$13.5 billion acquisition of Alstom's energy assets fell on
Sunday, when the French government agreed to buy a stake in the
French industrial conglomerate from the billionaire Bouygues
family. (nyti.ms/1uVtQCi)
* Michael Isikoff, the investigative reporter who recently
left NBC News, is joining Yahoo Inc News as its chief
investigative correspondent. Yahoo is expected to announce
Isikoff's hiring on Monday. (nyti.ms/1m39wti)
* AbbVie Inc is considering raising its takeover
bid for Shire Plc after the European drugmaker rejected
its latest offer for about $46.5 billion. While its initial bid
was rejected, people briefed on AbbVie's plans say it is
determined to pursue Shire, or find another foreign company to
buy. (nyti.ms/UTDif0)
* General Motors Co is nearly ready to begin
compensating those left injured by the defective ignition
switches that led to the recall of 2.6 million vehicles. (nyti.ms/T2jV1F)
* Regulators in Europe are pressing for new ways that would
make it impossible to disable safety and communications systems
on commercial airliners. Officials from the European Aviation
Safety Agency and the European Commission have scheduled a
meeting for July 8 with experts from the 28 member states of the
European Union to discuss new requirements aimed at ensuring the
continuous transmission of location data for all aircraft -
regardless of their country of manufacture or registration -
throughout the flight. (nyti.ms/1mcKVHh)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)