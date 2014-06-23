June 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The last major obstacle to General Electric Co's $13.5 billion acquisition of Alstom's energy assets fell on Sunday, when the French government agreed to buy a stake in the French industrial conglomerate from the billionaire Bouygues family. (nyti.ms/1uVtQCi)

* Michael Isikoff, the investigative reporter who recently left NBC News, is joining Yahoo Inc News as its chief investigative correspondent. Yahoo is expected to announce Isikoff's hiring on Monday. (nyti.ms/1m39wti)

* AbbVie Inc is considering raising its takeover bid for Shire Plc after the European drugmaker rejected its latest offer for about $46.5 billion. While its initial bid was rejected, people briefed on AbbVie's plans say it is determined to pursue Shire, or find another foreign company to buy. (nyti.ms/UTDif0)

* General Motors Co is nearly ready to begin compensating those left injured by the defective ignition switches that led to the recall of 2.6 million vehicles. (nyti.ms/T2jV1F)

* Regulators in Europe are pressing for new ways that would make it impossible to disable safety and communications systems on commercial airliners. Officials from the European Aviation Safety Agency and the European Commission have scheduled a meeting for July 8 with experts from the 28 member states of the European Union to discuss new requirements aimed at ensuring the continuous transmission of location data for all aircraft - regardless of their country of manufacture or registration - throughout the flight. (nyti.ms/1mcKVHh)