June 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Dean Foods Co has been asked to supply documents to
the Federal authorities as part of an investigation into
well-timed trades placed by the championship golfer Phil
Mickelson and the well-known sports gambler William Walters. (nyti.ms/1sAH1wG)
* Seven automakers said that they were recalling more than
three million vehicles worldwide because their air bags, made by
Takata Corp, could rupture and send debris flying
inside a car. The move is the latest in a series of recalls
related to air bags made by Takata, one of the world's top
automotive supply firms, which has run afoul of regulators and
prosecutors. (nyti.ms/1wqeqsx)
* The Supreme Court on Monday endorsed the Obama
administration's efforts to regulate greenhouse gas emissions
from sources like power plants, even as it criticized what it
called the administration's overreaching. The decision is one in
a recent string of rulings upholding the Environmental
Protection Agency's authority to issue Clean Air Act regulations
to curb climate change, and the agency celebrated the decision.
(nyti.ms/1iAygyj)
* Three technology stock traders have left the Boston office
of Steven Cohen's nearly $10 billion family office over the last
week in a new round of defections at a firm that is still
dealing with the fallout from a significant insider trading
investigation. (nyti.ms/1rsFJPW)
* Allergan Inc told its shareholders on Monday not
to hand over any stock to Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc, which last week offered to exchange $72 in cash
and 0.83 of a Valeant share for each unit of Allergan stock. (nyti.ms/T4mQH4)
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc has been hired by Shire PLC
as the London-listed drug maker confronts a takeover
offer, people briefed on the matter told the New York Times. (nyti.ms/1iAzfyy)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)