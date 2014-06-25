June 25 The following are the top stories on the
* Rebekah Brooks, the former head of Rupert Murdoch's
newspaper holdings in Britain, was cleared of phone hacking
charges, but her onetime deputy Andy Coulson was found guilty on
at least one count. (nyti.ms/1mmkcbq)
* Lagardere SCA's Hachette Book Group said on
Tuesday it would buy Perseus Books Group, the country's
sixth-largest trade publisher. (nyti.ms/1lot9km)
* Walgreen Co, the largest drugstore operator in the
United States, withdrew its profit and revenue forecasts for
2016, saying it had yet to work out aspects of its planned
acquisition of the European drug retailer Alliance Boots. (nyti.ms/Vm8GTD)
* Endo International Plc said on Tuesday that it
had reached an agreement to acquire generic drugmaker Dava
Pharmaceuticals for up to $600 million. (nyti.ms/1q7m7U4)
* AT&T Inc and DirecTV told members of
Congress on Tuesday that their proposed $48.5 billion merger
would be so good for competition that it would do something that
has rarely, if ever, happened: pressure cable companies to lower
prices. (nyti.ms/1jLnFM0)
* Whole Foods Market Inc will pay about $800,000 in
penalties and fees after an investigation found the grocery
retailer was overcharging customers in California. (nyti.ms/1rwxQZY)
* A coalition of 11 consumer groups has asked Federal Trade
Commission to investigate CarMax Inc over unfixed
recalled cars. The groups say CarMax does not fix vehicles that
have been recalled before it sells them, even though the
retailer's ads promise that the vehicles have had a rigorous
quality inspection. (nyti.ms/1yM6m7x)
* Andrew Balson, a longtime managing director at the
Boston-based private equity firm Bain Capital, has left to start
a new investment fund. (nyti.ms/1losnnp)
