June 26 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
** Ikea AB plans to adopt a wage structure that it
says will raise the average hourly minimum wage at its 38 stores
in the United States to $10.76 an hour - a 17 percent increase.
(nyti.ms/1iIdBbP)
** Goldman Sachs Group Inc is combining its consumer
retail and health care investment banking groups, according to
an internal memorandum sent on Wednesday. The move comes as drug
company takeovers and retail advisory deals are on the rise. (nyti.ms/1lqXsqw)
** HanesBrands Inc said on Wednesday that it would
acquire DBApparel of France from Sun Capital Partners for about
400 million euros in cash, or $544 million. As a result of the
deal, Hanes will acquire worldwide rights to the Playtex,
Wonderbra and DIM brands. (nyti.ms/1jkMmPs)
** General Motors Co ordered dealers to stop selling
the 2013 and 2014 versions of its most popular car, the
Chevrolet Cruze sedan, because of a problem with air bags made
by the Japanese supplier Takata, whose products are already the
subject of a large recall of other vehicles. (nyti.ms/1pCY6k8)
** The United States Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that
Aereo Inc, a streaming TV service, had violated broadcast
network copyrights - a decision that may ultimately mean the end
of the start-up. (nyti.ms/1mgB4eS)
** The top law enforcer in New York State, Eric
Schneiderman, filed civil fraud charges on Wednesday against
Barclays Plc over its private stock trading platform,
contending that it favored high-frequency traders over other
investors. (nyti.ms/1nG78LT)
(Compiled by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)