July 2 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A Canadian anti-spam law requiring proof that a recipient
has consented to be sent emails has resulted in a torrent of
messages from companies, non-profits and government agencies to
everyone on their mailing lists. It is the unintended byproduct
of a new Canadian law designed to declutter inboxes. (nyti.ms/1qj2ua7)
* Twitter's Chief Executive Dick Costolo brought in
Anthony Noto, the star Goldman Sachs banker who helped Twitter
sell its initial stock offering last fall, as the Chief
Financial Officer of the micro-blogging company. (nyti.ms/1jIb6kQ)
* Troubled automaker General Motors said that its
sales in June rose by 1 percent over the same month a year
earlier, to 267,461 vehicles, and keeping pace with an overall
strong industry performance. (nyti.ms/1z6EACY)
* The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday brought a legal
action accusing T-Mobile of illegally earning hundreds
of millions of dollars by placing bogus charges on customers'
cellphone bills for premium texting services that the consumers
never ordered. Regulators said that T-Mobile had been allowing
the third-party charges, and taking a hefty cut of the revenue,
since 2009. (nyti.ms/1iWLTIl)
* Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase
, has throat cancer and will begin treatment shortly at
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, he said in a note to the
bank's employees and shareholders late on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1qwHKNM)
* Puerto Rico's electrical utility is running out of money
and time to negotiate a deal with its lenders, part of a broad
reckoning for an island that relies on Wall Street to finance
some of its most basic functions. (nyti.ms/1qPpaOC)
* Whitney Wolfe, a former executive at the popular dating
start-up Tinder, has filed a lawsuit against the company, along
with its majority owner, IAC/InterActiveCorp, on sexual
harassment and discrimination claims. (nyti.ms/1m7zSPm)
* Under pressure from the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration, Graco Children's Products has agreed to recall
about 1.9 million rear-facing infant seats with a faulty buckle
that can make it difficult to free a child during an emergency.
(nyti.ms/VaL6J2)
* President Obama called on congressional Republicans on
Tuesday to take quick action to fund infrastructure projects
throughout the country, arguing that failing to do so could mean
huge layoffs for Americans this year. (nyti.ms/1mj6rM1)
* The United States Marshals Service announced on Tuesday
that one bidder had won all of the nearly 30,000 Bitcoins
auctioned on Friday. But the Marshals Service did not identify
the winner or disclose the winning bid. (nyti.ms/1mIePPm)
* A judge on Tuesday dismissed two securities fraud counts
against Rengan Rajaratnam, the younger brother of the Galleon
Group founder Raj Rajaratnam, in a surprise development in an
insider trading case. (nyti.ms/1pIslud)
* J. C. Penney appealed a New York state court
ruling on Monday that found it had interfered with a contract
between Macy's and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
by selling the celebrity's home goods, according to a filing. (nyti.ms/TNPFYR)
(Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)