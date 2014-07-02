July 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A Canadian anti-spam law requiring proof that a recipient has consented to be sent emails has resulted in a torrent of messages from companies, non-profits and government agencies to everyone on their mailing lists. It is the unintended byproduct of a new Canadian law designed to declutter inboxes. (nyti.ms/1qj2ua7)

* Twitter's Chief Executive Dick Costolo brought in Anthony Noto, the star Goldman Sachs banker who helped Twitter sell its initial stock offering last fall, as the Chief Financial Officer of the micro-blogging company. (nyti.ms/1jIb6kQ)

* Troubled automaker General Motors said that its sales in June rose by 1 percent over the same month a year earlier, to 267,461 vehicles, and keeping pace with an overall strong industry performance. (nyti.ms/1z6EACY)

* The Federal Trade Commission on Tuesday brought a legal action accusing T-Mobile of illegally earning hundreds of millions of dollars by placing bogus charges on customers' cellphone bills for premium texting services that the consumers never ordered. Regulators said that T-Mobile had been allowing the third-party charges, and taking a hefty cut of the revenue, since 2009. (nyti.ms/1iWLTIl)

* Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase , has throat cancer and will begin treatment shortly at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, he said in a note to the bank's employees and shareholders late on Tuesday. (nyti.ms/1qwHKNM)

* Puerto Rico's electrical utility is running out of money and time to negotiate a deal with its lenders, part of a broad reckoning for an island that relies on Wall Street to finance some of its most basic functions. (nyti.ms/1qPpaOC)

* Whitney Wolfe, a former executive at the popular dating start-up Tinder, has filed a lawsuit against the company, along with its majority owner, IAC/InterActiveCorp, on sexual harassment and discrimination claims. (nyti.ms/1m7zSPm)

* Under pressure from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Graco Children's Products has agreed to recall about 1.9 million rear-facing infant seats with a faulty buckle that can make it difficult to free a child during an emergency. (nyti.ms/VaL6J2)

* President Obama called on congressional Republicans on Tuesday to take quick action to fund infrastructure projects throughout the country, arguing that failing to do so could mean huge layoffs for Americans this year. (nyti.ms/1mj6rM1)

* The United States Marshals Service announced on Tuesday that one bidder had won all of the nearly 30,000 Bitcoins auctioned on Friday. But the Marshals Service did not identify the winner or disclose the winning bid. (nyti.ms/1mIePPm)

* A judge on Tuesday dismissed two securities fraud counts against Rengan Rajaratnam, the younger brother of the Galleon Group founder Raj Rajaratnam, in a surprise development in an insider trading case. (nyti.ms/1pIslud)

* J. C. Penney appealed a New York state court ruling on Monday that found it had interfered with a contract between Macy's and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia by selling the celebrity's home goods, according to a filing. (nyti.ms/TNPFYR) (Compiled by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore)