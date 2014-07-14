July 14 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sotheby's, the blue-chip auction house, and eBay
Inc plan to announce Monday that they have formed a
partnership to stream Sotheby's sales worldwide. (nyti.ms/WbEqeJ)
* On Monday, Illinois is expected to become the first state
to bring legal action against debt settlement companies in
connection with their student loan practices, contending in two
separate lawsuits that Broadsword Student Advantage and First
American Tax Defense duped vulnerable borrowers into paying for
help that never arrived. (nyti.ms/1zAjYmP)
* BitTorrent, a purveyor of file-sharing technology that is
widely used to gain free access to music and films, has come up
with a bold proposition for its tens of millions of daily users:
Spend $9.95 to help finance a planned new science fiction series
and gain viewing rights to its eight episodes. Or fail to pay
up, and the shows will never be made. (nyti.ms/U8XCYV)
* Swiss chocolate maker Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Spruengli
AG is closing in on a deal to acquire Russell Stover
Candies, the storied American boxed-chocolate maker, according
to a person briefed on the matter. Earlier this year, another
person briefed on the process said Russell Stover was expected
to sell for about $1 billion. (nyti.ms/1yfblMN)
* Whiting Petroleum Corp on Sunday said it would buy
Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp for $3.8 billion in stock, and
assume $2.2 billion of Kodiak's debt. (nyti.ms/1nvKrgg)
* The head of Boeing Co's commercial aircraft
division said on Sunday that he was optimistic that the United
States Congress would ultimately agree to reauthorize funding to
the Export-Import Bank, which guarantees billions of dollars in
loans to foreign buyers of its airplanes. (nyti.ms/1nmeTol)
(Compiled by Arnab Sen in Bangalore)