* The $7 billion deal that Citigroup Inc agreed to
strike with the Justice Department involves one of the largest
cash penalties ever paid to settle a federal inquiry into a bank
suspected of mortgage misdeeds. (nyti.ms/1qbJo8t)
* Audit firm Ernst and Young LLP agreed to pay
more than $4 million to settle accusations by the Securities and
Exchange Commission that it violated independence rules by
lobbying on behalf of two of its audit clients. (nyti.ms/WebVgn)
* Yahoo Inc will live stream Dave Matthews Band's
concert at The Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in
Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday night, which will be the first
in its ambitious partnership with Live Nation Entertainment Inc
to supply free live video streams of a different concert
each day for an entire year. (nyti.ms/1nqRQJ2)
* IAC/InterActiveCorp has acquired parts of
HowAboutWe, a Brooklyn-based start-up. Representatives for the
Match Group and HowAboutWe confirmed the deal but would not
disclose the price. HowAboutWe hosts a handful of online romance
sites; its marquee offerings are HowAboutWe Dating, a
matchmaking and date-suggestion service for singles, and
HowAboutWe Couples, a date-suggestion service. (nyti.ms/1n55Ttp)
* Twenty-First Century Fox Inc said that it was
combining its broadcasting company and studio group into one
business, reflecting the broader changes sweeping across the
television landscape as global and digital outlets for
programming proliferate. (nyti.ms/1zE01vq)
* Three former top executives at Dewey & LeBoeuf, charged by
New York prosecutors with breaking the law in a failed bid to
keep the struggling law firm afloat, contend they always
intended to pay back the firm's lenders and bond investors. (nyti.ms/1mcXe26)