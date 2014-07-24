July 24 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* From factory inspections to product recalls, laboratory
testing to prosecutions, China's emergent food-quality apparatus
has turned into reform on the fly, with ever-changing threats
and setbacks. (nyti.ms/1sVA3la)
* Facebook Inc posted higher revenue and profit for
the second quarter, driven by revenue from apps on mobile
devices and advertisements shown in the news feeds. Mobile
devices accounted for nearly two-thirds of the company's
revenue, which rose 61 percent over the same quarter last year.
(nyti.ms/1x33wHJ)
* The White House Rural Council will announce plans on
Thursday to start a $10 billion investment fund that will give
pension funds and large investors the opportunity to invest in
agricultural projects. Those include wastewater systems, energy
projects and infrastructure development in rural America. (nyti.ms/1sVilhy)
* General Motors Co recall covers 800,000 more
vehicles. The auto company announced six more recalls on
Wednesday for various flaws, and its worldwide recall total for
2014 is 29 million.(nyti.ms/1ravFed)
* For years, the wind industry has been hampered by such a
severe lack of transmission lines that when the wind is strong,
a local power surplus forces some machines to be shut down. Now,
Texas is out to change that by conducting a vast experiment that
might hold lessons for the rest of the United States. Supporters
say the experiment is essential if states want to reduce
reliance on fossil fuels and meet new federal rules on carbon
emissions. (nyti.ms/1rw5Mre)
* The new rules by the U.S. Transportation Department would
include measures to enhance the safety of oil trains, some of
which had already been adopted by railroads on a voluntary basis
in recent months, like notifying state emergency responders
about train traffic, reducing speed limits or picking the safest
route. (nyti.ms/1kcXjst)
* The resignation of Prime Minister Plamen Oresharski and
his cabinet comes as Bulgaria's worst banking crisis since the
1990s threatens to take an economic toll on local businesses and
foreign investors. And there may be no quick resolution of a
rescue plan for troubled Corporate Commercial Bank. (nyti.ms/1pdV0nN)
* Nearly six years since the panic after the collapse of
Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc, the Securities and Exchange
Commission's new rules are intended to prevent investors from
dumping their shares in funds during times of stress. (nyti.ms/1rMIJHU)
* After a riveting corporate shake-up that began last month
after the firing of its controversial founder and chief
executive, Dov Charney, American Apparel named four new
members to its board. (nyti.ms/1sVCLqT)
(Compiled by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore)