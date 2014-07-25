July 25 The following are the top stories on the
* Amazon.com, which is embroiled in a very public
conflict with the publisher Hachette, announced second-quarter
losses nearly double what Wall Street predicted. (nyti.ms/1nYTEZZ)
* The International Monetary Fund said that the world
economy was expanding less than it had previously forecasted,
slowed by weaker growth in the United States, Russia and
developing economies. (nyti.ms/1zaqdwo)
* U.S. President Barack Obama on Thursday called for
Congress to strip away tax advantages that have encouraged a
rush of mergers and acquisitions that give companies an overseas
base while they maintain their presence in the United States. (nyti.ms/1pORqPE)
* Under pressure to reduce smog and carbon emissions, China
is considering a mandatory cap on coal use, but it would be an
adjustable ceiling and would allow coal consumption to grow for
years. (nyti.ms/1zapgEv)
* Of all the financial implosions in the eurozone, few
matched last year's collapse of tiny Cyprus in terms of drama
and chaos. Frantic Cypriots queued up at banks to drain their
accounts. Russian oligarchs scrambled to repatriate hidden
fortunes. European officials, fearing another bout of market
contagion, orchestrated an audacious 17 billion euro rescue
package - forcing depositors to bear a large part of the cost,
unlike other bailouts. Now, the foundation of the bailout, an
analysis by bond giant Pimco, is being challenged by economists,
lawyers and politicians in Cyprus. (nyti.ms/1x9tc5i)
* General Motors, hit by a spate of recalls over
defective ignitions and other safety related charges that cost
the company $3.8 billion, would be in worse shape financially
without the surging sales of its large sport utility vehicles,
which many once wrote off as artifacts of prerecession excess.
(nyti.ms/1kevDn2)
* Morgan Stanley and securities regulators finalized
a $275 million settlement on Thursday stemming from the Wall
Street bank's role in the sale of securities backed by subprime
mortgages. (nyti.ms/1rEI11J)
* The International Accounting Standards Board, issued a new
accounting rule that will give banks much more leeway to write
down the value of loans, something that both regulators and
bankers demanded in the wake of the financial crisis. Yet the
rule could also make it less attractive for banks to make loans
in the first place because every loan will lead to an immediate
reported loss. (nyti.ms/UwEZ0Z)
