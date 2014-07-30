July 30 The following are the top stories on the
* Barring a last-minute deal, Argentina will default on
billions of dollars of bonds on Wednesday. It would be
Argentina's second default in 13 years. A default has been in
the making since a group of New York hedge funds gained
significant victories in American courts, where they are
demanding that Argentina should pay them in full on government
bonds that defaulted in 2001. (nyti.ms/1tYjH9c)
* The United States and Europe kicked off a joint effort on
Tuesday intended to curb Russia's long-term ability to develop
new oil resources, taking aim at the Kremlin's premier source of
wealth and power in retaliation for its intervention in Ukraine.
The goal was not to inhibit current oil production but to cloud
Russia's energy future. (nyti.ms/1rBMLBL)
* The general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board
ruled that McDonald's Corp could be held jointly liable
for labor and wage violations by its franchise operators. The
ruling comes after the labor board's legal team investigated
myriad complaints that fast-food workers brought in the last 20
months, accusing McDonald's and its franchisees of unfair labor
practices. (nyti.ms/1nEK6Z1)
* After New York proposed the virtual currency regulations
two weeks ago, bitcoin enthusiasts have had a mixed reaction on
whether the new rules will help legitimize the virtual currency
or whether they will thwart innovation and threaten the very
freedom that bitcoin was meant to promote. (nyti.ms/1pDxAWj)
* Lawmakers in Washington ratcheted up the pressure on
Tuesday on companies seeking tax relief by moving overseas,
introducing a bill that would withhold government contracts from
companies that undertake so-called inversion deals. (nyti.ms/1n1bj39)
* Swiss bank UBS AG and Deutsche Bank AG
of Germany became the latest banks to disclose that
they were facing inquiries from regulators after Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman of New York sued the British bank
Barclays PLC last month over its private stock trading
platform, known as a dark pool. (nyti.ms/1pDyhyL)
* The boutique investment bank Qatalyst Partners, which was
hired by Trulia Inc three years ago, will also receive
the reward of Trulia's sale to Zillow Inc. Qatalyst was
unable to strike a deal three years ago and ultimately watched
JPMorgan Chase & Co advise Trulia on its IPO. Qatalyst
said that its old contract with Trulia was still valid and the
fee now paid will be split between Qatalyst and JPMorgan. (nyti.ms/1n1dzXY)
* IAC/InterActive Corp said its online tutoring
unit, Tutor.com, would buy the Princeton Review, whose test
preparation guides are familiar to students studying for the SAT
and other standardized tests, from Charles bank Capital
Partners, a private equity firm based in Boston. The terms were
not disclosed. (nyti.ms/1lUkzXb)
* Steven Cohen's renamed firm, Point72 Asset Management,
which manages $9 billion to $10 billion of his personal fortune,
is proving to be nearly as profitable as his former hedge fund.
Over the first six months of this year, the firm generated a
profit of nearly $1 billion. (nyti.ms/1nGjAP1)
* Twitter Inc reported strong growth in the second
quarter, driven in part by heavy use of the service by soccer
fans around the world during the month long FIFA World Cup,
which spanned June and July. Twitter's results far exceeded Wall
Street's expectations, and the company's shares rose about 29
percent in after-hours trading. (nyti.ms/1pDvfum)
* Oracle Corp kicked off its new cloud computing
technology center in Seattle on Tuesday. On hand were several
recruiting executives; initially designed for 100 cloud
engineers, the facility is expected to hire a lot more and serve
as an education and training facility as well. (nyti.ms/1k6nq3V)
