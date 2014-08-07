Aug 7 The following are the top stories on the
* Bank of America Corp and the U.S. Justice
Department have reached a tentative deal to settle an
investigation into the sale of toxic mortgage securities in the
run-up to the financial crisis. The tentative deal is expected
cost Bank of America more than $16 billion. (nyti.ms/1ko1uS4)
* Kent Brantly and Nancy Writebol, the two Americans
infected with Ebola in West Africa, appeared to be responding to
an experimental medicine devised by an obscure biotechnology
company with ties to the Defense Department. Mapp
Biopharmaceutical, the primary developer of the drug, was
consumed Wednesday with how to manufacture more of it with an
eye to providing the drug to more patients, probably in the form
of clinical trials. (nyti.ms/1uoRVTq)
* Searching for ways to hit back at Western sanctions
without causing Russian consumers too much pain, President
Vladimir Putin gave his government a broad mandate to issue
one-year bans on food and agricultural imports. But he included
a proviso that the bans be lifted if they drive up prices or
cause undue dependence on a single source. (nyti.ms/1nugtEU)
* Google Inc and Barnes & Noble Inc are
joining forces to tackle their mutual rival Amazon.com Inc
, zeroing in on a service that Amazon has long
dominated, the fast and cheap delivery of books. Book buyers in
Manhattan, West Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area will
be able to get same-day deliveries from local Barnes & Noble
stores through Google Shopping Express, Google's fledgling
online shopping and delivery service. (nyti.ms/V3kyZA)
* High-speed rail was supposed to be U.S. President Barack
Obama's signature transportation project, but despite the
administration spending nearly $11 billion since 2009 to develop
faster passenger trains, the projects have gone mostly nowhere
and the United States still lags far behind Europe and China.(nyti.ms/V3223I)
* The Italian economy shrank in the second quarter,
according to an official estimate on Wednesday, taking
economists by surprise and provoking concern that violence in
Ukraine and tension with Russia could be pushing the broader
eurozone back into recession. (nyti.ms/1ko5kuk)
* Bitcoin supporters are stepping up the pressure on New
York State's top financial regulator to extend the comment
period for the state's new virtual currency rules. (nyti.ms/1pDiOS2)
* Financial prosecutors in Greece are asking the former head
of the central bank there to explain his actions in approving a
bank sale to a Greek businessman later jailed on fraud charges.
(nyti.ms/1y7DuU8)
* The European market for initial public offerings has been
on fire this year, with 200 deals raising $58 billion, compared
with 89 deals worth $15.2 billion in the same time period a year
ago. Rob Leach, BlackRock Inc's head of capital markets
for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, recently sent an email
to bankers, reminding them that quantity does not equal quality.
It was at least his second attempt to address "failing IPOs"
this year. (nyti.ms/1lCc4Qs)
* Deal-making has boomed this year. So has deal-breaking. So
far this year, $428.2 billion of deals have been withdrawn. That
is the highest level for this period since 2007, when $566.8
billion of deals were withdrawn. And it far surpasses the level
of withdrawn deals for all of 2013, which was $278.5 billion. (nyti.ms/1AWqyVi)
