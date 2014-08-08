Aug 8 The following are the top stories on the
New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Chinese companies have raised $3.5 billion in new listings
in the United States so far this year, more than the combined
total from 2009 to 2013. Up next is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
IPO-BABA.N, the Chinese e-commerce giant that is expected to
raise as much as $20 billion in one of the biggest IPOs in the
history of United States markets, perhaps as soon as September.
(nyti.ms/1zYU1g3)
* As of earlier this week 909 writers had signed on a letter
to Jeff Bezos, chief executive officer of Amazon.com Inc
demanding that Amazon stop using writers as hostages in
its negotiations. (nyti.ms/1ybs2qo)
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc, the United States' largest
retailer, is in the throes of its most aggressive push yet to
become a one-stop shopping destination for medical care. The
company has opened five primary care locations in South Carolina
and Texas, and plans to open a sixth clinic in Palestine, Texas,
on Friday and another six by the end of the year.(nyti.ms/1ovkVnc)
* Inspired by the architecture of the brain, scientists have
developed a new kind of computer chip that uses no more power
than a hearing aid and may eventually excel at calculations that
stump today's supercomputers. The chip, or processor, is named
TrueNorth and was developed by researchers at IBM. (nyti.ms/1shS5Os)
* The creator of one of the most widely used and influential
credit scores, Fair Isaac Corp, said on Thursday that
the latest version of its score would no longer weigh medical
debts, which account for about half of all unpaid collections on
consumers' credit reports as heavily as it did in previous
iterations. (nyti.ms/1nxOKTT)
* China lost an appeal on Thursday of a World Trade
Organization ruling that found it had broken international trade
law by restricting exports of raw materials used in hybrid car
batteries and other energy-efficiency products. (nyti.ms/1kqbxpC)
* The Food and Drug Administration helped clear the way on
Thursday for a second experimental drug to be tried by people in
Africa stricken with the Ebola virus. The drug, being developed
by Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corp, was in the initial
phase of human testing, which is on healthy volunteers, when the
FDA last month halted the trial because side effects were
observed. (nyti.ms/1sCXhKw)
* Federal auto regulators imposed a nearly $17.4 million
penalty on Hyundai because it did not promptly report to the
public a safety defect that affected braking in its cars. (nyti.ms/1lFOSB5)
* Santander Consumer USA disclosed on Thursday that
it had received a Justice Department subpoena related to its
subprime auto lending business, the latest company to be touched
by a federal investigation into the booming industry. (nyti.ms/1r41Vzg)
* Three of the leading private equity firms, Kohlberg Kravis
Roberts & Co LP, the Blackstone Group LP and TPG
on Wall Street have agreed to pay a combined $325 million to
settle accusations that they colluded with one another to drive
down the prices of corporate takeover targets, according to a
court filing on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1ohYG9W)
* Lululemon Athletica Inc has reached a pact with
its founder, Dennis Wilson, potentially averting a costly battle
over control of the embattled sportswear maker's board. The
agreement ends a months long standoff between the high-end yoga
clothing firm and its founder, one in which Wilson publicly
voiced his dissatisfaction by voting against the reappointment
of two of his fellow directors. (nyti.ms/1nxCpix)
* The owner of SourceMedia, the publisher of financial trade
publications like American Banker and The Bond Buyer, said that
it had sold the media company to Observer Capital, an investment
firm. Terms of the transaction weren't disclosed. (nyti.ms/1vj56JN)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)