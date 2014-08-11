Aug 11 The following are the top stories on the
* Buzzfeed, the viral media site will use a $50 million
investment to diversify its content, expand its video arm and
create an in-house incubator for new technology. (nyti.ms/1sEgJWf)
* It is not clear to the executives of Microsoft Corp
how the Chinese authorities believe that they violated
the country's antimonopoly law. For months, Microsoft was in
private discussions over competition issues with the State
Administration of Industry and Commerce. (nyti.ms/1sM20dW)
* Pipeline group Kinder Morgan Inc, will acquire its
three associated companies and re-form as a traditional
corporation worth $140 billion. (nyti.ms/1A6xo9l)
* Hedge fund investors, furious at having their bond
holdings in Portugal's Banco Espírito Santo written down to
zero, are weighing legal action against Portuguese regulators.
(nyti.ms/1oo6Ygv)
* SafeNet is selling itself for $890 million to Dutch
digital security company Gemalto NV. The deal shows
the limitations of a possible ban on inversions. (nyti.ms/1oCwsB2)
* The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC is revamping
its controversial unit that assists businesses facing serious
financial difficulties, according to a person briefed on the
matter. The unit, the Global Restructuring Group, will be
disbanded and replaced by a new restructuring group to be headed
by Laura Barlow, who joined the bank in 2009, said the person.
(nyti.ms/XUVeXQ)
